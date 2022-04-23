Seven Springs' summer season plans announced

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Seven Springs resort is trading the skis and snow for summer activities as the weather warms up.

Seven Springs' summer operations will start the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, May 27, and run through Labor Day.

The resort will also potentially be open on weekends through October 23, except when there is inclement weather.

The resort will be offering multiple activities for guests including swimming, paddleboats and miniature golf, among many others.

Seven Springs is also going cashless, a payment model several amusement parks in the region have started using this year.