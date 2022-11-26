Watch CBS News
Seven Springs open for its first season under new management

By Patrick Damp

Seven Springs opens this weekend
CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – How does a weekend of skiing and snowboarding sound?

This is the first weekend that Seven Springs is open.

Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old resort from the Nutting family earlier this year.

Effective today, the slopes at Seven Springs will be open daily instead of just on weekends like in prior seasons.

Opening hours are 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends.

Schedules, passes, and more can be found on their website.

