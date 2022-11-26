Seven Springs open for its first season under new management
CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – How does a weekend of skiing and snowboarding sound?
This is the first weekend that Seven Springs is open.
RELATED: Seven Springs set to launch first full season under new management
Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old resort from the Nutting family earlier this year.
RELATED: Seven Springs Closes Sale To Vail Resorts
Effective today, the slopes at Seven Springs will be open daily instead of just on weekends like in prior seasons.
Opening hours are 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.