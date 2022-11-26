Seven Springs open for its first season under new management

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – How does a weekend of skiing and snowboarding sound?

This is the first weekend that Seven Springs is open.

Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old resort from the Nutting family earlier this year.

Effective today, the slopes at Seven Springs will be open daily instead of just on weekends like in prior seasons.

Opening hours are 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends.

Schedules, passes, and more can be found on their website.