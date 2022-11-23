Seven Springs set to launch first full season under new management

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) — The week of Thanksgiving usually marks the traditional beginning of the ski season in western Pennsylvania.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort is set to launch its first full season under new management on Friday.

Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old facility from the Nutting family in early 2022. And while little changed at the end of last season, the billion-dollar ski resort company did make noticeable changes to several things, including new lockers that you pay for by scanning your smartphone.

It's also important to know Seven Springs is going cashless. Another thing you need to know is the resort will limit the number of lift tickets sold per day. Management says the best thing to do is to go online to purchase them before you show up.

And yes, the Foggy Goggle will be ready for après-ski or if you just want to hang out and enjoy a beverage.

Now, what about the actual skiing experience? Plenty of things have been significantly upgraded, including the resort's snow-making equipment.

"We put in a new snow-making line in across the top of the mountain, which is a 20-inch bulkhead, which really allows us to pump a lot more water," Seven Springs' Brett Cook said.

"We have a lot more snowmaking guns that we have spread out over the mountain," Cook added. "It is much more efficient and we're going to be able to get online and get those slopes covered with snow a lot earlier than we would have in the past."

The first lift chair starts moving at 9 a.m. on Friday. On weekdays, the resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On weekends, it's 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.