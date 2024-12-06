Seven Springs Mountain Resort is opening for the season today. Here's what to know.

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's opening day at Seven Springs Mountain Resort!

Grab your skis and your boots and don't forget to dress in layers as the slopes will be opening today for the season.

It appears as if it's going to be a perfect opening day on the mountain as cold, winter weather has arrived in western Pennsylvania.

Seven Springs says that the weather conditions over the last couple of weeks has made for very good snowmaking conditions.

Snowmaking started last week and the slopes will open at 9 a.m. today.

Opening day celebrations will be held today with a live DJ and gifts and prizes being handed out throughout the day.

The resort says it's expanding its family-friendly offerings this season with children's group lessons from instructors who are trained to work with kids.

A number of 'signature events' are also planned at the resort this season including New Year's Eve festivities, a Toyota Take-Over Weekend Rail-Jam, the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games, Pond Skin, and Thursday night snow tubing parties.