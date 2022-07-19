Sesame Place responds to allegation that character ignored two Black children

Sesame Place, the Philadelphia-area theme park based on the popular children's TV show "Sesame Street," has come under fire after a Black mother said her daughters were ignored by a performer dressed like a character.

Sesame Place has responded to the allegations, saying the "brand, park and employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms," and that they have contacted and apologized to the family.

"I'm going to keep posting this, because this had me hot," the children's mother wrote on Instagram, sharing a video showing a performer, dressed as the character Rosita, dismissing her two young daughters at the theme park. "We were on our way out of Sesame Place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!"

The video shows the performer waving at other children, but apparently saying "no" to the woman's two daughters. "Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I'm crazy," the post continues. "I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW !!"

The woman said she would not visit Sesame Place again. The video received more than 560,000 views on Instagram in two days.

The viral post prompted Sesame Place to respond. In addition to saying saying they "stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms," Sesame Place said it does not tolerate any behavior in the parks that is contrary to that commitment.

"Regarding the incident yesterday, the costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from our guests," the statement, posted on Instagram on Monday, reads.

Sesame Place said the performer was not directing the "no" gesture at any specific person, but said was a response to someone asking them to hold their baby for a photo, which is not permitted. "The Rosita character did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding," the statement reads.

The park said it has spoken with the family and apologized and invited them back to meet the characters.