Security measures for 2026 NFL Draft come into question following New Orleans attack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After the tragedy in New Orleans, the safety of other high-profile events is in question.

One of the biggest upcoming events in the Pittsburgh region is the 2026 NFL Draft. Hundreds of thousands will descend on the North Shore, Downtown, and Point State Park area.

"Certainly, what happened two days ago caught everyone off guard, even though steps were taken to prevent it from happening," Sen. Jay Costa (43rd-D) said.

Sen. Costa comes from a law enforcement background and says we need to start learning from what went wrong in New Orleans to ensure all events are safe here. While the draft will be arguably the biggest event in the region's history, there are other marquee events like parades, fireworks, and festivals throughout the year.

"I think there will be a lot of conversations to address what exactly we've learned from this past week, what we've learned from Germany, [and] what we've learned from other states," Sen. Costa said on Zoom.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement that the New Year's Day incident will influence how Pittsburgh police, with local and federal law enforcement partners, prepare for next year's draft. They are still in the planning stages with the NFL, law enforcement, and previous host cities to prepare.

"I do have confidence, with the NFL Draft, that they are taking all these precautions and safety measures into consideration," Sen. Costa said.

In Harrisburg, Sen. Costa said there is constant work to give municipalities like Pittsburgh the tools, training, and funding they need to keep big events safe. He said leaders must stay ahead of the "bad guys" to ensure everyone has fun and is protected.

"Resources have been provided in a variety of ways, and we are going to be continuing to be able to do that. If they are not sufficient, we will be able to do that," Sen. Costa said.