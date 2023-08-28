Second tornado touched down in Fayette County during heavy storms
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) -- A second tornado touched town in Fayette County during severe weather last week, the National Weather Service said.
An NWS team was on site in Fayette County again on Sunday, surveying more storm damage in the Connellsville and Dunbar areas.
They have determined a separate EF-1 tornado touched down there, according to a new report.
An EF-2 tornado caused damage and injuries in Smithfield Township during the same storm, the NWS ruled last week.
Jellystone Park campgrounds was hit the hardest by the EF-2 tornado. The storm brought down multiple trees and did serious damage to some camping trailers.
A family of seven were inside their Smithfield Township trailer sleeping when the tornado flipped the entire structure upside down.
"Around 2:30 in the morning, I felt the house go airborne," Caitlin Nicholson said.
Nicholson's children, ranging from 5-months to 10-years-old are all recovering, mostly with just cuts and bruises. Her 3-year-old had hand surgery after cutting a tendon.
In a statement from the campground, officials said a small number of injuries there required hospitalizations. There were no fatalities.
for more features.