Second tornado touched down in Fayette County during heavy storms

Fayette Co. family recovering after EF-2 tornado flips trailer upside down

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) -- A second tornado touched town in Fayette County during severe weather last week, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado touched down near the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park campground overnight on Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish)

An NWS team was on site in Fayette County again on Sunday, surveying more storm damage in the Connellsville and Dunbar areas.

They have determined a separate EF-1 tornado touched down there, according to a new report.

An EF-2 tornado caused damage and injuries in Smithfield Township during the same storm, the NWS ruled last week.

Jellystone Park campgrounds was hit the hardest by the EF-2 tornado. The storm brought down multiple trees and did serious damage to some camping trailers.

A family of seven were inside their Smithfield Township trailer sleeping when the tornado flipped the entire structure upside down.

"Around 2:30 in the morning, I felt the house go airborne," Caitlin Nicholson said.

Nicholson's children, ranging from 5-months to 10-years-old are all recovering, mostly with just cuts and bruises. Her 3-year-old had hand surgery after cutting a tendon.

In a statement from the campground, officials said a small number of injuries there required hospitalizations. There were no fatalities.