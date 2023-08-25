Tornado confirmed in Fayette County near Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park campground

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A tornado was confirmed in Fayette County near Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park campground overnight, the National Weather Service said.

It was a rough night for a lot of southwestern Pennsylvania. Severe storms swept in, knocking down trees and bringing heavy rain to many neighborhoods.

At Jellystone Park campgrounds in Fayette County, the storm brought down multiple trees and did serious damage to some camping trailers. The National Weather Service is in the area surveying the damage. They confirmed there was a tornado but didn't immediately release more details.

A tornado touched down near the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park campground overnight on Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish)

In Springfield Township along Mill Run Road, people who live there had a harrowing night. Residents say the storm was unlike anything they've ever heard or seen before.

The brunt of the damage is right next to Yogi Bear campground. Fayette County emergency management said a "code red" was declared there Thursday night. As crews rushed to the scene to help, several trees and wires down across the road slowed them down before they could get to at least two people injured inside.

A lot of crews were out Friday working to restore power and begin to clean up. There are trees down across several roads in the area, one of which landed on a parked car.

One family says they're lucky most of the trees around their home that fell didn't land on any of their barns or on their home.

"I was just awoken by a sound and the first thing I noticed was the flashing lights, it was like a strobe light out the window. And then I heard this sound that sounded like a freight train outside the house and I ran to the window foolishly and looked outside and I could see the trees bending clear over and the rain and the flashing strobing lights -- it was like something I've never seen before," said Christy Miner, who lives along Mill Run.

At least four people were reportedly injured from the storm, two of which were at Yogi Bear Campground.