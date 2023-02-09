2nd teen arrested in deadly downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh last month.

Pittsburgh police announced on Thursday that Jayshon Martin was arrested on Moravian Way.

Police have arrested a second person in connection with a January 19, 2023 homicide Downtown.



Martin is charged with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Conspiracy, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, and Tampering with Evidence.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/qsuaa9aazw pic.twitter.com/a2jwLeKPlS — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 9, 2023

Twenty-three-year-old Eugene Nance was shot on Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street on Jan. 19. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Erique Collington, 18, has already been arrested and charged in Nance's death.

Martin is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence.