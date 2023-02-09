Watch CBS News
2nd teen arrested in deadly downtown Pittsburgh shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly downtown Pittsburgh shooting
1 suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly downtown Pittsburgh shooting 01:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh last month. 

Pittsburgh police announced on Thursday that Jayshon Martin was arrested on Moravian Way. 

Twenty-three-year-old Eugene Nance was shot on Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street on Jan. 19. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Erique Collington, 18, has already been arrested and charged in Nance's death. 

Martin is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence. 

First published on February 9, 2023 / 12:11 PM

