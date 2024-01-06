Second suspect wanted for allegedly stealing ATM on Christmas Eve taken into custody

Second suspect wanted for stolen ATM taken into custody

Second suspect wanted for stolen ATM taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second suspect wanted in the theft of an ATM on Christmas Eve has been taken into custody. according to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

Dominic Troiani, a 66-year-old from McKees Rocks, is facing four bench warrants for theft and burglary in relation to the stolen ATM that was taken from a business downtown on Christmas Eve.

Detectives from the sheriff's office located his vehicle at a BP station on East Carson Street on the South Side.

When detectives attempted to take him into custody, he tried to move his vehicle, nearly hitting a detective.

Ultimately, Troiani was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Also, earlier in the day on Friday another suspect, Raymond Fields III was taken into custody.

Police said the ATM was stolen from a business in the 900 block of Penn Avenue sometime after 10:15 on Christmas Eve.