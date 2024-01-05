Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing ATM on Christmas Eve taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect has been taken into custody in relation to a Christmas Eve case involving a stolen ATM.

According to detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Raymond Fields III was taken into custody on Friday.

Fields had multiple warrants out for his arrest for charges such as burglary and theft. He also was facing two bench warrants for failing to appear at two preliminary hearings as well as an additional bench warrant for violating his probation on a 2022 burglary conviction.

Pittsburgh Police charged the 59-year-old, along with another yet-to-be-identified person, in the theft of an ATM from a downtown business.

Police said the ATM was stolen from a business in the 900 block of Penn Avenue sometime after 10:15 on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday evening, detectives spotted a vehicle belonging to Fields on the South Side. Then then saw a woman they identified as his girlfriend walk into a home on South 18th Street.

While she told detectives that Fields had left the home, a search found that he was hiding in a crawl space in the basement leading to the home next door.

He was located and taken into custody without incident.