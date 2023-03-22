Watch CBS News
Local News

Scratch-off worth $1M sold in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County is $1 million richer. 

The Millionaire Maker scratch-off was sold at the AccuServ Pharmacy on Route 30 in North Huntingdon. 

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date so the Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481. 

First published on March 22, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.