Scratch-off worth $1M sold in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County is $1 million richer.

The Millionaire Maker scratch-off was sold at the AccuServ Pharmacy on Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date so the Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.