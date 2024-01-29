Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Allegheny County is starting off the week a whole lot richer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a $1 million-winning Millionaire Maker scratch-off was sold at the Rite Aid on Ewalt Road in Gibsonia. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, and winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced three other people in the Pittsburgh area hit the jackpot and won $1 million. Four $1 million top-prize tickets for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 6 were sold in Green Tree, Ross Township and Butler, with the last one in Philadelphia County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-offs are randomly distributed, so they don't know where winning tickets will be sold, and they only know after a prize is claimed.

Pennsylvania's lottery directs all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents, funding property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance and local services like senior centers and meals. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery says it has contributed more than $35.1 billion to those programs.

All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, the lottery says.