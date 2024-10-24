School bus involved in crash in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A school bus carrying more than 20 kids was involved in a crash in Westmoreland County this morning.

The crash took place at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Route 56 in Allegheny Township.

Crews on the scene observed two trucks were involved in the crash as one of the trucks was believed to have run a red light at the intersection, causing the crash.

No injuries have been reported and the intersection is closed at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA.com and KDKA-TV News at Noon.