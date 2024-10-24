Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus involved in crash in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp, Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A school bus carrying more than 20 kids was involved in a crash in Westmoreland County this morning. 

The crash took place at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Route 56 in Allegheny Township. 

Crews on the scene observed two trucks were involved in the crash as one of the trucks was believed to have run a red light at the intersection, causing the crash. 

No injuries have been reported and the intersection is closed at this time. 

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA.com and KDKA-TV News at Noon.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.