Schenley Park Skating Rink not scheduled to open until late January 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Schenley Park Skating Rink is not scheduled to open until late January 2024, the city announced on Tuesday.

The delayed opening of the ice skating rink is due to the installation of a new chiller system, which will "add to and enhance the rink renovations done in 2019," the city said in a release.

The release added that the old chiller system was more than 35 years old and was having trouble keeping the ice viable throughout the skating season. The city said the issue was pronounced on days when sunshine and warmer temps were in the forecast.

Work on the new chiller system started in the summer and will continue through opening day, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.

"We are installing new chillers so that we may continue outdoor skating at Schenley Park for years to come," CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas said in the release. We are grateful to the Allegheny Regional Asset District for their contribution to making these much-needed new chillers a reality."

Once the Schenley Park Skating Rink opens, the city has events scheduled for February. Disco night is on Feb. 3, 2024, mascot skate is on Feb. 10, 2024, Valentine's on ice is on Feb. 14, and family night skate is every Thursday.

Tickets for the events will go on sale closer to opening day. For more information on the rink and its events, click here.

The Schenley Park Skating Rink opened in 1975 and has been a holiday staple ever since.