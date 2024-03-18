Schedule unveiled for first round NCAA tournament games at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- March Madness is just around the corner and here in Pittsburgh, we now know which eight teams will be playing at PPG Paints Arena in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday evening and there are four games scheduled at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

#3 Creighton and #14 Akron will get things started on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. before #6 South Carolina and #11 Oregon play at 4:00 p.m.

#3 Kentucky and #14 Oakland are scheduled to play at 7:10 p.m. in a game with a few hometown ties.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was born in Moon Township and played at Clarion, while two players on the Wildcats' roster are from the Pittsburgh area.

Sophomore guard Adou Thiero was a Quaker Valley standout and graduate forward Tre Mitchell played his first two years of high school basketball at Elizabeth Forward.

The final game of the night will be #6 Texas Tech and #11 North Carolina State at 9:40 p.m.

Duquesne's spot in the NCAA tournament

While they won't be playing here in Pittsburgh, Duquesne earned an NCAA bid for the first time in 47 years when they won the Atlantic 10 tournament on Sunday.

Duquesne earned the No. 11 seed in their region and will face off against the No. 6 BYU Cougars (23-10) in a first-round matchup in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, March 21.

This will be Duquesne's sixth tournament appearance. The team previously earned berths in 1940, 1952, 1969, 1971 and 1977.