Youngest candidate for Allegheny County executive, Sara Innamorato, says she's the front-runner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.

State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato.

She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb.

"I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.

The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.

Innamorato, who backed Gainey and Lee in their recent primary races, is clearly identified with the progressive left of the Democratic party.

Delano: "Is this basically an opportunity for the progressive left wing of the Democratic party to take over county government?"

Innamorato: "I think it's an opportunity for us to rebuild trust in our government."

Why is she running for county executive?

"With the budget that the county has, with the tools and resources that the county has, the people power that it has, the number of employees – there's such an opportunity to make a direct impact on the people, the people of this county's lives," says Innamorato.

Innamorato says she has the experience to lead a county of 1.2 million people because she has built coalitions in the state House.

"Whether you're executive or legislative position, no one governs alone," Innamorato said. "So it's all with the people you surround yourself with, the folks you put into positions of leadership within the organizations that you are a part of and structure, but also who you are reaching out to in the community and inviting to that table."

After governor and Philadelphia mayor, the Allegheny County chief executive — with a billion-dollar budget and more than 7,500 employees — is often ranked third in power.

"The upcoming race for county executive is incredibly important, not just to Allegheny County but to the region," says Mike Mikus, a Democratic political strategist with no horse in this race.

In addition to the four declared candidates, three others are still considering a run, including human resources manager Erin McClelland, mobile app developer Will Parker, and county treasurer John Weinstein.

Innamorato says housing is her priority, particularly for those who have been displaced through gentrification.

"As we think about our growth for the next 10, 12 years, I would like to really focus in and home in on equity," she says.

Mikus says the Democratic primary is wide open, and this position is key to creating jobs here.

"One of the most important things that a county executive does when meeting with these business leaders is to convince companies to come here instead of maybe a Columbus or a Cleveland," says Mikus.

There's still plenty of time for candidates to enter this race. The filing deadline is March 7.