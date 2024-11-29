Salvation Army helps provide Thanksgiving meals for seniors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Western Pennsylvania division of the Salvation Army provided more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Thursday.

Around 75 volunteers worked to pack and serve food to seniors at the Salvation Army's Family Caring Center.

Volunteers also delivered meals to nearly 40 other senior residences throughout Allegheny County.

"So there's a lot of different groups that help for the holidays, and this gave us a way to not only meet a need in the community, but to also give volunteers some way to give back on the holiday, which is what Thanksgiving is about," said Lauren Fair, Social Services Director for the Salvation Army's Western Pennsylvania division. "It's being thankful and grateful for what you have and sharing that with others."

This was the third year for the Salvation Army event.