Salvation Army coming to help Plum homeowner at center of hoarding situation

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Help is on the way to Plum Borough today where a hoarding situation has been unfolding at a problematic property.

Neighbors are grateful they won't have to deal with the mess much longer along Shelbourne Drive and they're happy the homeowner is going to get some help, too.

Junk of all shapes and sizes has been spilling out of the home and into the driveway and yard for more than a year and neighbors say it's gotten way out of hand.

Junk has been spilling out of a home along Shelbourne Drive in Plum Borough for more than a year. KDKA Drone Team

The owner of the home, Janice Stemler, has finally agreed to let them help.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel called Resolve Crisis Services for help on Wednesday morning to assist, and a team responded. Resolve Crisis Services is the crisis center for Allegheny County. It is a partnership between UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and the county.

Schlegel says the borough has tried to fix the issue, but he says they can't take the junk by force or force Stemler to clean it up.

Stemler is a retired teacher who tells us she sells the items.

KDKA's reporting also got the attention of the owner of G.I. Haul Junk and Waste Removal, who offered to help for free if Stemler agrees.

He tells us she was receptive when an employee met with her and they plan to come back.

A hoarding situation has escaped the walls of a home in Plum Borough. KDKA

Stemler agreed to let the Salvation Army come by today to take whatever they want and whatever they don't take, neighbors will get rid of.

As for what changed her mind, neighbors tell us they think KDKA's coverage impacted her decision to accept help, along with building trust and not being judgmental.