Salem's Market holding grand opening in Pittsburgh's Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in five years, people in the Hill District will have their own grocery store as Salem's Market is holding their grand opening today.

Exciting day in the Hill District! @SalemsMarketPGH is set to open in the old Shop and Save off Center this morning!



The grocery closed in 2019 after 5 years in business & the building has been unused ever since



It will be the only market in the neighborhood

The old Shop 'N Save in the Hill District closed in 2019 and the building was unused until now.

For years before Shop N' Save came to the Hill District, the neighborhood was a food desert -- and that's been the case for the past five years as well.

In recent years, the community saw promise that a new grocer could come to town and in April, it became official when the Urban Redevelopment Authority voted to approve the sale of the former store to the owner of Salem's Market in the Strip District.

Salem's has been in Pittsburgh for nearly 40 years, primarily as a Middle Eastern and international foods market.

But now, with its newest location opening in the Hill District, the company is looking to provide a wide variety of healthy and fresh foods and name brands to a community that has been severely in need.

The owner's plan ahead of opening was to hire 50% of workers from the neighborhood.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more in our later newscasts as we have updates from the community following the opening of the store.