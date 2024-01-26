Salem's Market in Hill District expected to open next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Friday morning, community leaders from in and around the Hill District got a sneak peek inside the nearly completed Salem's Market that is slated to open sometime next month.

Salem's has been in Pittsburgh for nearly 40 years, primarily as a Middle Eastern and international foods market. But now, with its newest location opening in the Hill District, Salem's is looking to provide a wide variety of healthy and fresh foods and name brands to a community that has been severely in need.

"I am extremely honored and excited to be part of this great community," said Abdullah Salem, owner of Salem's Market. "To be a part of this whole process of one, the food desert no longer being here and Salem's being a part of the awesome and positive growth of the Hill District and us expanding our business as a whole."

The site of this new store is a familiar one. It is located in the shopping plaza on Centre Avenue that used to house a Shop 'N Save. That store closed about five years ago after being plagued with problems. And since that time, residents have had to go elsewhere for their essentials.

This new store, however, looks to staff with employees from the neighborhood. It also wants to give shoppers not just a place to get what they need, but a place that will allow for a great shopping experience. Plus, Salem's Market will help build and foster the local community.

"It's going to be one of the only places where you are going to be able to find locally raised, locally processed, hand-cut and processed meats," said Abdullah. "We deal with hundreds of local vendors in produce. Local products from everywhere. Local honey from local beekeepers. Local health and beauty products from people here in the city that are local entrepreneurs. Local bakery products from local bakers in the city. So, this is a unique place. And most importantly, products from all over the world."

The opening ceremonies for this story will hopefully be in a few short weeks, and the big hope is that once this store is open, it will become a community staple for years to come.