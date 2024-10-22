Russell Wilson's performance praised by Mike Tomlin as Steelers turn focus to New York Giants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-2 heading into a second-straight primetime game against a New York team after defeating the Jets 37-15 on Sunday night.

The team now turns its attention to the New York Giants, who are coming off a 28-3 loss to their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike Tomlin began his press conference by praising the Steelers fans during the national broadcast, saying he was excited to play once again on "Monday Night Football."

Recapping the game action, Tomlin singled out rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop and his two-interception performance during the game as one of the turning points that allowed Pittsburgh to win.

Joey Porter is also developing at a successful pace as a second-year defensive back, especially after matching up against receivers like Garrett Wilson or Davante Adams. Porter has adjusted his weekly prep work to become a more well-rounded player on defense, Tomlin added.

After a slow start on offense, Tomlin commended quarterback Russell Wilson's poise and experience for getting the team back into the game.

"He was unshaken and unmoved by the lack of fluidity in his start," Tomlin said of his veteran signal-caller.

Pittsburgh was aided by Wilson's ability to throw an effective deep ball and the run game to set up play-action passes. Wilson's arm strength, talent, and ability to adjust ball trajectory are skills that allow Wilson to throw a successful deep pass, Tomlin said.

Wilson is scheduled to take first-team reps on Wednesday, Tomlin said.

"We do a good job of identifying our issues in-game," Tomlin said when asked how his team makes successful halftime adjustments.

Injuries

Montravius Adams sustained a knee injury during the game and will be characterized as out for the Giants game, according to Tomlin.

Linebacker Tyler Matakevich and running back Cordarrelle Patterson are working their way back from injuries and will be monitored in practice to determine game-day availability.

The opposition

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has 39 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns, will likely remain the focal point of the Giants' offense, with quarterback Daniel Jones supplying a unique mobility aspect for a player of his size.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who leads the NFL with nine sacks in seven games, "is a problem," according to Tomlin. "He's a dominant, dominant player."

Tomlin also praised the off-season acquisition of dynamic edge rusher Brian Burns.

The Steelers welcome the New York Giants to Acrisure Stadium for a Monday night matchup. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m.