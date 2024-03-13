USA Today rankings name PNC Park the best MLB stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The view of the city and the bridges, the food, the architecture, and yes, the baseball have all once again put PNC Park atop another ranking of the best ballparks in the country.

A group of eight baseball reporters and editors for USA Today came together with the MLB season approaching to rank the best baseball stadiums in Major League Baseball and the consensus was clear - the best ballpark is PNC Park.

"Even without changing a thing, this is a ballpark that seems to become more beautiful as time goes by, with its intimate architecture and breathtaking view," wrote Joe Mock of BaseballParks.com. "Please, Pirates, don't make any changes!"

The Pirates have mostly heard Mock's plea, having only made slight alterations over the years from new concessions, lighting, sound systems, and a new scoreboard that debuted last season, but the heart of the stadium has remained the same.

Baseball fans are still greeted by the breathtaking view of Pittsburgh's Sister Bridges and the downtown skyline.

For fans of the game, part of PNC Park's appeal is that, unlike many modern-era stadiums, there are only two seating decks as opposed to three or more.

Also, given the stadium's open view of the river, bridges, and city, this eliminates a right and center field seating deck, which are common in many other parks.

Rounding out USA Today's top ten were Oracle Park in San Francisco, Wrigley Field, Camden Yards in Baltimore, Fenway Park, Petco Park in San Diego, Dodger Stadium, Coors Field in Colorado, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, and Target Field in Minnesota.

Coming in last was Oakland Coliseum, the soon-to-be-former home of the Oakland Athletics.

You can read the full rankings on their website at this link.