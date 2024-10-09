2nd runaway sheep from Plum captured after nearly a month on the run

Runaway sheep captured after nearly a month on the run in Pennsylvania

Runaway sheep captured after nearly a month on the run in Pennsylvania

Runaway sheep captured after nearly a month on the run in Pennsylvania

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — A sheep missing for nearly a month was finally captured on Wednesday.

Baby the sheep was rescued at Hill Crest Country Club in Lower Burrell with help from police officers. Rick Borowski said Baby and his other sheep named Storm hoofed it for miles after dogs chased them out of their enclosure in Plum Borough more than three weeks ago.

Storm was rescued from a riverbank in Brackenridge on Monday. First responders had to use a boat to save him. Before he was captured, he roamed Lower Burrell streets, possibly swam across the river and ran around Tarentum and onto Route 28.

As for Baby the sheep, Borowski is relieved she's safe. He said she's in surprisingly good shape and it appears she had plenty to eat on her adventures.

He was very worried after he struggled to catch Baby a few days ago.

"She pretty much jumped into my arms. I was off of the road and somebody saw my truck parked there, and they laid on the horn and were yelling for me to get off the road. It scared her so bad that she took off," Borowski said.

Baby is back with Storm and her original flock at Burton Farm in Plum. Borowski said it's all thanks to the help from Burton Farm, Lower Burrell police, Dog Gone Rescue and Hill Crest Country Club.