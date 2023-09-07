Row House acquires Dormont's Hollywood Theater

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - While many of the small, independent theaters we grew up going to have faded to black, the screens at one local theater will be lighting up again soon.

The Hollywood Theater has been dormant in Dormont for about five months now. But movie buffs will be happy to know that this October, the theatre is reopening under new ownership.

The Hollywood Theater on Potomac Avenue in Dormont has been around for several decades and is the last of what used to be multiple small theaters in the borough.

According to borough manager Ben Estelle, "It's extremely unique. The multiplexes really took over, and it really took away from that small town, small theater intimate setting."

Ownership of the Hollywood Theater has changed multiple times over the years, including recently, as Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville was just named the next owner of the historic gem.

History Row House intends to preserve.

"The theater style was designed to make you feel like you were watching a movie outside. It has very high ceilings and a very open feel to it. It's a really cool experience," Estelle said.

While some things will remain the same, including the monthly Rocky Horror Picture Show performances that happen here, Estelle says other things will change.

"There'll be new kinds of movie experiences being offered. They hope to expand the number of screens they offer here in the theater, have new party areas, [and] improve the accessibility."

But to make those new experiences possible, some extensive renovation work lies ahead, including electrical upgrades and HVAC improvements.

At the beginning of the year, the new Row House Hollywood Theater will close for several months while it undergoes a series of renovations.