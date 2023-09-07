Watch CBS News

Row House acquires Dormont's Hollywood Theater

The Hollywood Theater has been dormant in Dormont for about five months now. But movie buffs will be happy to know that this October, the theatre is reopening under new ownership. KDKA's Royce Jones has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.