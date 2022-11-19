Watch CBS News
Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.

Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.

KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over. 

