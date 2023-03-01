Ross/West View EMS increases annual fee for service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New fees go into effect today for people living in part of the North Hills.

People in five Allegheny County communities now have a new fee to pay.

It will go directly to Ross/West View EMS Authority to ensure they will have trained staff, vehicles, and the appropriate equipment to respond to emergencies.

Residents and businesses in Ross Township, West View, Millvale, Reserve Township, and Ohio Township must pay a $55 fee every year.

The fee is due by August 31.

Prices for businesses may be higher depending on the size.

The Ross/West View EMS recently opened up about its financial struggles.

Executive Director Greg Porter says in recent years, it has become clear that the current funding solution, an optional voluntary subscription program, is not viable or sustainable anymore.

If a resident or business needs to use emergency ambulance services, they'll be eligible for a 100% write-off for any out-of-pocket expenses.

E-mail invoices will be sent to residents and physical copies will also be sent out by mail.

If you were a subscriber before, you'll pay less, and people can get a few dollars off if they pay the fee before June 1.

Residents can reach out to Ross/West View EMS with any questions.