Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose in Atlanta as mourners pay their respects

Former first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96, is lying in repose on Monday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, where members of the public have been invited to pay their respects.

Rosalynn Carter's remains were transported via motorcade to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia, and the public was invited to pay its respects along the motorcade route. Her casket then arrived at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, which both Jimmy and Rosalynn attended. A formal wreath-laying ceremony was also held.

Monday marks the first day of three days of services for Rosalynn Carter, who was married to Jimmy Carter for 77 years. A tribute service will be held on Tuesday and the former president is expected to attend, according to the Carter Center. The couple's son, Chip Carter, told The Washington Post that his father was having a suit made for the funeral since none of his suits currently fit due to his ill health.

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are also expected to attend Tuesday's tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University. According to the Carter Center, all the living first ladies — Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump — will attend Tuesday's service, as will former President Bill Clinton. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia first lady Marty Kemp and other elected officials from the state and members of the congressional delegation are also expected to attend on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden last week ordered the flags at the White House to be flown half-staff out of respect for Rosalynn.

The service Tuesday is for invited guests, according to the Carter Center.

Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail, carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. Alex Brandon / AP

On Wednesday, there will be a funeral procession to Maranatha Baptist Church, where a funeral service will take place for friends and family. Her casket will then be transferred to a hearse that will head to the Carter family residence for private interment.

Chip Carter told the Post that Jimmy Carter was by his wife's side in her final moments.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said in a statement released by the Carter Center after her death. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

She is survived by her husband, four children and 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.