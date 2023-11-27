Watch CBS News

Memorials begin for Rosalynn Carter

Monday was the first of three days of planned memorials for former first lady Rosalynn Carter. Former President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care, plans to attend a ceremony for his late wife on Tuesday. Mark Strassmann reports.
