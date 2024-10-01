Officer's finger amputated while responding to domestic dispute in Beaver County, police say

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Part of an officer's finger was cut off after police said a woman slammed the door on his hand while he was responding to a domestic dispute in Beaver County.

According to court paperwork, Rochester police responded to an apartment off Bedford Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday after a woman called 911 on her significant other and he called 911 on her.

When police got there, they said the man told them to come in. But when one of the detectives tried to enter the apartment, police said 34-year-old Andrea Pyne slammed the door on his hand, "amputating" his pointer finger at the first knuckle.

The detective was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his finger. Police didn't provide an update on his condition.

Andrea Pyne's partner told police that they got into a fight because she didn't like what he was making for dinner. The victim told police that Pyne charged him, punched him and tried to choke him.

Police said Pyne admitted to punching and choking her boyfriend because he wouldn't make her dinner. She said she slammed the door on the detective because while her boyfriend told police to enter, she didn't think officers had the right to come in.

In connection with the domestic dispute, Pyne was charged with simple assault and harassment. For allegedly slamming the door on the officer's finger, she was charged with recklessly endangering another person.