Washington County residents divided over police department change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Leaders in Robinson Township, Washington County, have voted to cut ties with the McDonald Boro Police Department because of rising costs.

The board of supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a new contract with the neighboring Mount Pleasant Township Police Department.

McDonald Boro police have patrolled Robinson Township in Washington County for over two decades. Township supervisors have decided to end the long-standing agreement when it expires at the end of the year.

Community members have been outspoken about the decision.

Some applaud it, while others, like business owner John Zirwas, are against it. Ziras owns Pyramid Supply and Equipment Company in Robinson Township.

He told KDKA-TV that when his alarm would go off, McDonald Boro police officers would respond in five minutes. With Mount Pleasant Township taking over, Ziras fears it will take officers 15-20 minutes to respond, depending on where they are in the township.

"My mom is 95 years old. She'll be 96, and she still comes to work every day. I do leave at times to go to different customers. There's a panic button in there, but how quick[ly] are they going to respond to it?" Zirwas pondered.

Mount Pleasant Township Police Chief Matthew Tharp provided KDKA-TV with a statement.

"If the contracted service is finalized, we are excited at the opportunity to work with their community, visitors, and businesses to provide professional police services as we do for our community now. We are fortunate enough to have five police officers who currently or previously worked in the municipality that previously covered Robinson Township, which will greatly aid in knowing many of their residents, streets, and best routes to respond for emergencies in their community."

McDonald Boro police will continue to provide service coverage until the end of the year. Mount Pleasant Township police will take over on Jan. 1, 2025.