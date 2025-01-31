Robert Morris Colonials win sixth game in a row in sweep over IU Indy Jaguars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Robert Morris Colonials beat the IU Indianapolis Jaguars in a sweep of 106-53 winning by 53 points in men's basketball.

The lead scorer, Robert Morris' Guard Amarion Dickerson, scored a total of 18 points in the game.

Most of the starters stayed in until the last 13 minutes of the game.

"I think we were trying to be intelligent about the amount of time guys were on the floor," said RMU Head Coach Andrew Toole.

Coach Toole said there's still a lot of basketball left to play.

"Regardless of score just the enthusiasm and energy we had tonight that makes you want to challenge these guys to then do that again."

The Colonials will take on the Wright State Raiders in Dayton, Ohio on February 2.