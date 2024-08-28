Former Rivers Casino employee files lawsuit alleging multiple sexual harassment incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Rivers Casino employee has filed a lawsuit claiming they were fired after reporting multiple incidents of sexual harassment.

In the lawsuit, the former employee claims she was fired in retaliation for complaints of sexual harassment. According to the court documents, she was hired in June 2022 and dealt mainly with high rollers and what was described in the complaint as very, very important persons.

In one instance, she said a guest initiated a side hug and kissed her on the side of her lip without her consent.

The lawsuit details five alleged incidents, some too graphic to share. According to court documents, this all happened in the span of six months.

In December 2022, she was fired for insubordination. However, she claims it was retaliation because just a month prior, she reported another alleged incident and had a discussion with management about ongoing sexual harassment and lack of support.

She is seeking damages and her job back.

KDKA-TV reached out to Rivers Casino, and a spokesperson said they cannot comment on pending litigation.