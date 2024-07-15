Rite Aid closing dozens of additional stores. Here's where.

Fallout from major pharmacy chain closures Major pharmacy chain closures disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods 03:41

Rite Aid has identified additional stores targeted for closure, as the ailing pharmacy chain looks to exit bankruptcy after winning court approval for a restructuring plan late last month.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 protection in October 2023 and said it would initially shutter 154 stores. It has since closed more than 520 locations in bankruptcy, or about a quarter of the 2,111 stores that the retailer had been operating when it sought court protection.

In a court document filed on Friday, the company identified additional 18 stores to be shuttered in Michigan and 13 locations targeted for closure in Ohio, as follows:

Michigan

102 State Road in Dowagiac

13157 1/2 Schavey Road in Dewitt

2263 Cedar Street in Holt

1607 24th Street in Port Huron

66711 Gratiot Avenue in Richmond

4110 East 9 Mile Road in Warren

7358 Secor Road in Lambertville

2880 East Highland Road in Highland

117 North Mission Street in Mount Pleasant

1664 West Grand River Avenue in Okemos

13500 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights

1470 Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw

5650 Schaefer Road in Dearborn

3050 Union Lake Road in Commerce Township

4562 West Houghton Lake Drive in Houghton Lake

1750 Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville

50290 Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield

6535 Paw Paw Avenue in Coloma

Ohio



2916 Linden Avenue in Dayton



210 Main Street in Toledo



10 W. National Road in Vandalia



207 North Court Street in Medina



3230 W. Elm Street in Lima



105 Golden Gate Plaza in Maumee



825 Main Street in Zanesville



2220 South Locust Street in Canal Fulton



3710 Shawnee Road in Lima



801 Dixie Highway in Rossford



14973 South Avenue in Columbiana



5795 State Road in Parma



4 Newark Road in Mount Vernon

