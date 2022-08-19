Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, released from house arrest to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

Judge approves request for release from house arrest for Riley Williams to attend Ren Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge agreed to allow the woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim this weekend.

Riley Williams, who is on house arrest, is accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol before later getting rid of it.

Williams has been on house arrest since January with only a few exceptions, including work and health care.

She also requested this week to move her trial from Washington D.C. but that was denied. Back in June, she also requested the conditions of her release be modified, but that was also rejected.