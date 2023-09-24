Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race set to conclude today with 5K and 10K race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the youngest runners were off and going as part of The Great Race on Saturday ahead of today's main event.

Kids ages 5-12 were taking part in the annual Family Fun Run!

Not only did the event kickoff one of the most anticipated events in western Pennsylvania, but it was emceed by KDKA's own Chris Hoffman.

Another great year of the Junior Great Race at Point State Park 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ #JuniorGreatRace @GreatRacePGH pic.twitter.com/01FAN076R6 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 23, 2023

Road closures have already begun for the main race today, and those roads will remain closed through 11 a.m.

It includes downtown, uptown, Oakland, and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods.

You can find the race map, including those road closures, at this link.

Along with road closures, there will be almost 40 Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes detoured as part of the day's festivities.

The 5K steps off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Oakland on Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street, followed by the 10K kicking off at 9:30 a.m. in Frick Park at Beechwood Boulevard.

The race began in 1977 when former Pittsburgh Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri wanted to establish a community fun run and in the years since it began, nearly a half-million people have been part of the race and it remains one of the city's longest-running races.

This year, it's expected to draw 10,000 runners.