Great Race to close Pittsburgh roads on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several roads around Pittsburgh will close on Sunday as thousands of people run in the Great Race.

The city said road closures for the Great Race will start Downtown near Stanwix Street at 5:30 a.m. and roads along the course will close at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 11 a.m. Streets in Downtown, Uptown, Oakland and Squirrel Hill will be impacted.

The city said anyone parked in those neighborhoods who may need to leave during the race should consider parking outside the course.

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. in Oakland at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street and the 10K starts at 9:30 a.m. in Frick Park at Beechwood Boulevard, according to the Great Race's website.

The one-mile Junior Great Race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and there's also a Tot Trot and Diaper Dash at Point State Park.

The annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race started in 1977 when former Mayor Caliguri established a "community fun run." Since then, nearly a half million people have participated. It's one of Pittsburgh's longest-running races.

Each year, the Great Race donates $1 from every registration to the Richard S. Caliguiri Amyloidosis Fund.

The city of Pittsburgh said it expects 10,000 people to participate this weekend.

Course maps for the 5K and 10K along with road closures and their times can be found online.