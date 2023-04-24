Fitzgerald endorses Lamb to replace him as Allegheny County executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is endorsing current Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb to succeed him.

Fitzgerald, in a press release from Lamb's campaign, said while he's leaving office, he's not leaving the county.

"As I have viewed this campaign there is only one candidate with the qualifications, track record, honesty, and integrity to lead this county for the next four years and that is Michael Lamb. Michael knows how to make government work and to attract the best people to get the job done," Fitzgerald said.

Lamb is part of the crowded field to replace Fitzgerald, who is term-limited after three terms and 12 years in office.

City controller for the last 15 years, Lamb was also an elected county official before Home Rule, which he supported, abolished his office. He has also taken issue with fellow Democrats at times, objecting most recently to Pittsburgh City Council's attempt to enact a 22 percent pay raise for itself.

The primary is set for Tuesday, May 16.