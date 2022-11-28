City Controller Michael Lamb announces candidacy for Allegheny County executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When one election ends, another begins.

Perhaps the biggest local election next year will be to replace Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's likely to be a crowded field.

After three terms and 12 years in office, Fitzgerald is term-limited. So far, at least seven Democrats would like to take his place.

That includes Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett of Northview Heights; former Allegheny County Councilman Dave Fawcett of Oakmont; state Rep. Sara Innamorato of Lawrenceville; Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb of Mt. Washington; Allegheny County Department of Human Servies Project Manager Erin McClelland of Harrison; business owner and mobile app developer Will Parker of the North Side; and Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein of Kennedy.

While some are still debating whether to run, others — like Lamb — have made it official.

"After a lot of thought, I have decided to continue my career in public service and run for county executive of Allegheny County in 2023," Lamb told KDKA's Jon Delano on Monday.

City controller for the last 15 years, Lamb was also an elected county official before Home Rule, which he supported, abolished his office. He has also taken issue with fellow Democrats at times, objecting most recently to Pittsburgh City Council's attempt to enact a 22 percent pay raise for itself.

"Public officials need to be above everything else independent. Independent in thought and willing to have the courage to stand up and say things that are sometimes unpopular or maybe not politically expedient," Lamb said.

Overall, Lamb sees himself as someone who can bridge the political divide even within his own Democratic party, where some think he may be challenged from the left.

"We have so many factions, and yet I have made it a point to have a relationship in all those factions and hopefully to bring some sort of coming-together in our party, and I think that extends to the broader community," says Lamb.

The county executive position is one of the most visible in the region.

"I've always been someone who's built bridges, not fences, and I think that's going to be necessary as we move forward because with 130 municipalities out there, I know we can deliver service better, and I know there is a role for the county to work with our municipal partners to do that," says Lamb.

Lamb, a Democrat and the uncle of U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Mt. Lebanon, was Allegheny County's last elected prothonotary. Michael Lamb led the campaign to reform county government, eliminating row offices and putting in place a county executive, especially to promote job growth in the region.

"What drove that discussion was that we needed someone in Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania to be, to speak with one voice, particularly, on these issues of economic development," Michael Lamb said. "It is absolutely the critical role that the county exec needs to play."

Michael Lamb also wants to see a fairer system of property assessments in the county and wants both criminal justice reform that protects prisoners and restores something like the Shuman Center for juveniles.

"I talk to police officers all the time who pick up a juvenile offender, take their gun, and take them home. That's not safe for them, and that's not safe for our community. If that offender is a criminal, they're going to find a gun tomorrow," says Michael Lamb.

No Republicans so far, but this list is likely to grow and contract. Nominating petitions are not due until February. The primary is set for Tuesday, May 16.