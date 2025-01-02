$5,000 reward offered for tips on dogs abandoned in taped-up boxes outside Pittsburgh-area grocery store

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about two dogs who were dumped in taped-up boxes outside the Giant Eagle in White Oak last week.

The miniature pinschers were found outside the grocery store on Dec. 27, the White Oak Animal Safe Haven said. A good Samaritan saw the boxes and brought them to the shelter.

PETA says no leads or suspects have been identified so the animal rights nonprofit is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who abandoned the dog. Anyone with information should call the White Oak Animal Safe Haven at 412-672-8901.

"These vulnerable dogs were boxed up and discarded like unwanted Christmas gifts, and it's only luck that a caring person spotted them," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release. "There may be other animals in the perpetrator's possession, so PETA asks anyone with information to come forward immediately—other lives may depend on it."

In an update on Monday, White Oak Animal Safe Haven said they named the two pups Flora and Fable, and while the "sweet girls" are still terrified, they're starting to settle in.

"We are working on getting them more comfortable after the trauma of the past few days," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "We're doing everything we can to help them feel safe, and they'll be seeing the vet soon for an exam and vaccines."

Flora and Fable aren't available for adoption just yet, but White Oak Animal Safe Haven has plenty of other pets looking for loving homes.