Residents react to changes coming to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Residents react to changes coming to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Residents react to changes coming to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People are reacting to the new changes made by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

"The whole city of Pittsburgh is at risk," said Rich Cupka, the owner of Cupka Café 2.

Twenty-seven officers will patrol the city overnight, not accounting for call-offs.

Related: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police announces operational changes that will go into effect next week

The department will not respond to any calls that are not in progress; they will go to an enhanced telephone reporting unit and online reporting.

"I think a lot of the calls that can come can be handled through the telephone as they're proposing it, but I just have concerns that they aren't enough police officers," Judy Hackel told KDKA's Mamie Bah.

According to Pittsburgh city leadership, the changes are based on data.

Chief Larry Scriotto said in a news conference Friday that he understands all won't welcome the changes, but it's for the betterment of everyone.

"I am confident in the decisions that we make that it impacts this bureau and city in a much better way than we have in the past."

Others Bah spoke with welcome the change and are most pleased about the new Pittsburgh Police Cares, which plans to build police and community engagement.

"I like that [officers will] get involved, you know?" Donasia Ware said. "I'm glad that they are doing something different."

Part of the restructuring is introducing a four-day workweek, with 10-hour shifts for officers, among other changes.