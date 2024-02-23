Pittsburgh Bureau of Police announces operational changes that will go into effect next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning on Monday, changes are coming to the operations side of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Police, personnel will be transitioning from the traditional eight-hour work days to four ten-hour shifts with three consecutive days off.

Chief Larry Scirotto said the change is in an effort to increase officer wellness, a priority for him as chief.

"An additional day away from work each week to focus on family, friends, or outside pursuits is key to creating a healthy workforce and contributes to the Bureau's goal of not only recruiting new officers but retaining them for the long haul, " said Chief Scirotto.

Those same officers will also get one hour of wellness time each week which they are free to use during their shift at their discretion.

There will also be other changes made including the formation of the Violent Crime Division to include homicide, narcotics, intelligence, and the violence prevention unit with a focus on reducing violent crime and gun violence.

A new watch commander will be added to the night shift and there will be centralized deployment for that shift - meaning units will be placed strategically to better suit the needs of the city.

The city is also getting blue phones that have a direct line to 911 outside of all six zones.

"Following thorough audits of how police resources were being allocated, these improvements are backed by data to ensure that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is serving the city in the most efficient and responsible manner, placing the primary focus on areas of concern to enhance the quality of life in our neighborhoods, improve community/police partnerships, and prioritize officer wellness," said Scirotto. "These are my key priorities for the Bureau, which will only serve to strengthen public safety in the city."

