Reported Kenny Pickett trade sends shockwaves through Steelers Nation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The reports of Kenny Pickett heading across the state sent shockwaves throughout Steelers Nation.

Fans all over Pittsburgh have an opinion on Pickett's time as quarterback, but most people were surprised about the reported trade, which sends Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles after 2 seasons with the Steelers and five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I was shocked that they had traded Kenny Pickett," said Jim Coen, owner of Yinzers in the Burgh. "I liked him because he played at Pitt. A lot of Pitt fans really liked him."

"It's crazy," Pittsburgher Joe Greco said. "I'm really surprised. I thought they were going to stick with him for the year."

It was a rough last season for Pickett and the Steelers offense. He was on the sideline for the season's final month, and some fans felt it was the right move to let him go with Russell Wilson coming in.

"It's a great move," Steelers fan Elijah Grant said. "I think that the Kenny Pickett experiment is over. I think it failed, and I think Russell Wilson was a great pick up."

Coen said he hasn't been selling many Pickett items for a while.

"In my past experiences, people do look for jerseys at half off," Coen said. "Fortunately for us, when he got hurt last year, we stopped buying a lot of the Kenny Pickett merchandise."



"There's a lot of new," Coen said. "New is good."

"The upside is bright for Pittsburgh," Grant said.

