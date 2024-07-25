Rep. Mike Kelly's resolution to establish bipartisan investigation into Trump assassination attempt passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution to establish a bipartisan task force to investigate the shooting.

House Resolution 1367, introduced by Representative Mike Kelly of western Pennsylvania, passed by a vote of 416-0.

"The goals of my legislation and of this task force are simple: to investigate, detail, and explain the shooting and security breakdowns that tragically killed one person, injured two others, and nearly claimed [former] President Trump's life. We must never let something like this happen again," Rep. Kelly said. "It's important that we don't jump to any conclusions as we begin these investigations. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get the American people the answers they deserve."

Rep. Kelly represents Butler, where the assassination attempt on the former president occurred.

Reporting from CBS News earlier this week learned that the task force will be comprised of 13 members, seven Republicans, and six Democrats.

One killed, two injured in assassination attempt

While the former president was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital to be treated for a wound to the ear, one person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting.

The man killed was identified as Corey Comperatore, who was killed while shielding his family from the gunfire.

"Corey was the very best of us," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said. "Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night. Corey was a 'girl dad.' Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community."

One of the men who was shot at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler County was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

New Kensington native David "Jake" Dutch, 57, was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Health Network confirmed in an update. Seventy-four-year-old James Copenhaver, the other man who was injured, is still in the hospital in stable but serious condition, AHN said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as the shooter

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. The U.S. Secret Service said he was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Law enforcement has told CBS News that Crooks opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-style rifle and the ATF is currently tracing the weapon.

They also said the gun Crooks used was legally purchased and registered to his father, Mathew Crooks.

Suspicious devices were found in Crooks' vehicle. He had a piece of commercially available equipment that appeared capable of initiating those devices.