Students and families eager to learn during Remake Learning Day

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To kick off Remake Learning Days, students across Pennsylvania fired ping pong balls from catapults they designed. 

At Duquesne K-8, the second graders created all kinds of catapults using items like rubber bands, spoons, popsicle sticks and straws.

After testing them out, the students compared what worked and what didn't over Zoom with students from their partner school, Hosack Elementary in the North Allegheny School District.

This is just one example of the kinds of things kids and families can do and learn during Remake Learning Days from May 4-23.

There are more than 200 events around our region over that time. You can see full the list of what's happening at a school, library or community center near you here.

Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

