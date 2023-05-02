Students and families eager to learn during Remake Learning Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To kick off Remake Learning Days, students across Pennsylvania fired ping pong balls from catapults they designed.

At Duquesne K-8, the second graders created all kinds of catapults using items like rubber bands, spoons, popsicle sticks and straws.

After testing them out, the students compared what worked and what didn't over Zoom with students from their partner school, Hosack Elementary in the North Allegheny School District.

This is just one example of the kinds of things kids and families can do and learn during Remake Learning Days from May 4-23.

There are more than 200 events around our region over that time. You can see full the list of what's happening at a school, library or community center near you here.