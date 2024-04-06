Remains of Pittsburgh area man killed in Pearl Harbor attack returned to Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remains of a man killed in the bombing of Pearl Harbor have returned to Pittsburgh.

Fireman 1st Class Walter Schleiter of Freedom, Beaver County was serving on the USS Oklahoma during the attack.

Schleiter was one of the more than 380 sailors unaccounted for following the attack.

Last week, it was announced his remains would return to Western Pennsylvania and would be buried.

Originally, his unidentified remains were buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii until the Navy began using DNA testing to get them back to their homes.

On Friday night, police, first responders, and veterans were among those meeting Schleiter's remains at the airport.

He will have his remains laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Thursday.