Registration for the 2025 Pittsburgh marathon opens today

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Registration for next year's Pittsburgh Marathon opens today.

Interested runners can start signing up for the event at 10 a.m. today.

Marathon weekend is scheduled for May 2-4, 2025 and more than 40,000 people are expected to cross the line throughout 11 different events.

For people who register today will receive special discount pricing.

In addition to the discount pricing, the first 100 people who sign up and commit to run for charity will receive an exclusive, limited-edition mug.

People interested in signing up can do so online.