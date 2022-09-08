Watch CBS News
Raising Cane's proposes bringing new location to Fifth Avenue in Oakland

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Raising Cane's could soon be bringing a new location to Oakland. 

The company has proposed opening a chain along Fifth Avenue where The Thirsty Scholar was located before it closed.

The Oakland Planning and Development Corporation will be holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the proposed plan.

Last month, it was announced that the company's first location in Western Pa. would be opening in South Fayette.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 2:49 AM

