Rain showers and storms expected for Pittsburgh area Monday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We woke up to patchy fog this morning and we will stay mostly cloudy and mainly dry today with highs above normal in the mid 70s. 

There's a small chance for a stray shower today and nothing severe is expected. 

A few rain showers are possible Tuesday during the afternoon and then we will have several rounds of heavy rain and even some rumbles of thunder overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. 

Wednesday morning rain sticks around then tapers off with highs back in the low 80s then becoming gorgeous and summer-like with mostly sunny skies. 

The chance of rain sticks around through the end of the week and weekend with stray t-storms and then we cool down for Mother's Day weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. 

First published on May 6, 2024 / 5:03 AM EDT

